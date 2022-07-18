Search

18 Jul 2022

Mica Action Group urges those considering joining civil action to act now

More than 600 cases have been filed in the High Court by Coleman Legal Partners

Special council meeting on Donegal's mica crisis this Friday

Mica Action Group public relations office Michael Doherty has called on affected homeowners to act without delay if they are considering joining the legal action

Reporter:

Declan Magee

18 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

The Mica Action Group has called on any homeowners still considering joining the civil legal challenge over defective blocks to act as soon as possible.

More than 600 cases have been filed in the High  Court against Cassidy Brothers, the supplier of concrete in Donegal, Donegal County Council and the National Standards Authority of Ireland. Those taking the cases are represented by Coleman Legal Partners.

Mica Action Group public relations office Michael Doherty has called on affected homeowners to act without delay if they are considering joining the legal action.

He said there are "far more cases" with the legal team taking the action than there are applications with Donegal County Council under the defective blocks scheme.

"I would hope everybody now has come to a decision on whether you are doing it or not," he said, calling on those who are choosing that route to "do it now".

He said the legal action will be running in parallel to everything that the group is doing.

Speaking following the passing of the latest defective blocks legislation last week, he said some politicians had put “party before people”.

He accused the Government of looking after big business "instead of ensuring the people of this nation were being catered for and looked after by what we assumed were appropriate regulations and standards - which is not the case".

Sinn Féin to table new mica redress legislation

He said he expected the new legislation will be signed off by the President in the coming days. There are no time frames for when the new scheme "will hit the ground," he said,  but it could be the start of next year.

Mr Doherty said the new scheme is better than "old 90-10 scheme" which would cost on average €100,000 for homeowners. The new scheme will cost less than that, he said, but will still cost tens of homeowners thousands of euro to have their homes remediated.

He said there needs to be a new Government following the failure of the new scheme to meet the demands of homeowners. "We have to give somebody else a shot at this. There is no point going back to these people. They had the opportunity to put this right and they didn't.

"This was their last bite of the cherry as far as Mica Action Group are concerned.

"This Government has been massively, massively exposed and a lot of questions need to be asked of them."

The only way forward is in numbers, he said, referring to the cooperation between the Mica Action Group in Donegal and groups in other counties.

He said a central committee will be set up from representatives of homeowners in the different counties and decisions such as the name of the political party the groups will be forming need to be made.

The regulations of the new scheme also need to be scrutinised, he said.  "We need to be sure we don't lose ground over these regulations now being worked on."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media