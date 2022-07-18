Search

18 Jul 2022

HOUSING CRISIS: Council's housing figures for Donegal revealed


Uncertainty around defective blocks means future acquisitions are on hold

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

The figures for the number of homes Donegal County Council built or bought in the last 24 months and what areas of the county these are in have been revealed.

The matter was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle at Monday's meeting of the council in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

He was told that in relation to social housing constructed on landbank or via the Turnkey Acquisition Programme, a total of 172 units have been returned in St Johnston, Letterkenny, Newtowncunningham, Falcarragh, Donegal Town, Buncrana, Dunfanaghy as well as two Special Instance (SI) homes. 

He also heard that in relation to the House Acquisition Programme, the council acquired 22 properties in 2020.

The 22 acquisitions were spread across the county in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Ballybofey/Stranorlar, Donegal Town, Burtonport, Muff, Lifford, St Johnston, Falcarragh and Carrigart

"The council is currently reviewing processes in relation to progressing future acquisitions, given the uncertainty around defective blocks, a spokesperson added.

