19 Jul 2022

Buncrana councillor co-signs historic Sister City Partnership Agreement with the US

"These new connections which are being made across different States in America will add a whole new dimension to the Irish American political relationship" - Cllr Nicholas Crossan

Cllr Nicholas Crossan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A prominent Buncrana politician was centre stage during a historic moment on Sunday last at the Partnership Agreement Signing Ceremony during the launch of the Irish Local Authority and US State Legislature Sister City Programme at the Mansion House, Dublin.

As President of the Association of Irish Local Government, Cllr Nicholas Crossan joined Senator Mark Daly, representatives from the American Irish State Legislators Caucus (AISLC), the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSLorg) and Local Authority Member’s Association (LAMA) in signing the partnership agreement.

Commenting after the signing ceremony, Cllr Crossan said the new agreement will encourage more strong links between Irish and American local government.

"These new connections which are being made across different States in America will add a whole new dimension to the Irish American political relationship.

"The importance of this new sister partnership between Irish Local Authorities and the US State Legislature has never been more timely, particularly considering the ongoing threat of the Good Friday Agreement due to Brexit.”

Attendees at the ceremony included a delegation of over 55 politicians from across the United States, including State Senate Presidents and/or majority leaders along with Mayors and Cathaoirligh from across Ireland who pledged their commitment to build upon the deep roots of the Irish American friendship.

Ireland will be only the fourth country with whom the National Conference of State Legislators signed an international partnership agreement.

