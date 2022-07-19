Gardaí in Buncrana investigating the theft of boat

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the theft of a blue and white punt boat from Inch Island at some point between Wednesday, July 13 at 6pm and July 14. The boat was recovered a number of hours later at Fahan, July 14 at 9.30am. The vessel was not damaged during the incident.
On discovery, the boat was missing a Yamaha engine.
Anyone who has been approached to buy an engine or has any information regarding the engine is being asked to contact gardaí at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.
