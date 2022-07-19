Search

19 Jul 2022

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence below the national average

Number of cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has fallen over a week

Donegal recorded 889 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the 14 days up to July 12

19 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Donegal’s Covid-19 incidence remains below the national average, the latest figures show.

The county recorded 889 confirmed cases in the 14 days up to July 12.

The rate per 100,000 population in the county is 558.4 compared to the national incidence of 599.7. Donegal’s rate of infection is the eighth lowest in the country.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the county has recorded 270 deaths from the disease, the seventh highest total in the country.

The number of people being treated for the disease at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped over seven days.

Figures from the Health Service Executive show there were 43 cases being treated at the hospital on Monday night, down from 52 on July 11, with five new cases admitted in the previous 24 hours. There were no cases being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the  European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said cases of Covid-19 have been increasing steadily in Europe for the past five weeks, marking the start of a widespread wave.

