New Fianna Fáil leader must come from Dublin , declares TD who represents part of south Donegal

The next Fianna Fáil leader has to come from Dublin, according to former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, who represents parts of south Donegal in the Dáil.

He said party leader Micheál Martin was running a ‘one-man show’ and refusing to let members join in decision making.

On Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show radio show today, he suggested he would look to rejoin the party if Micheál Martin moved on.

He said the party needs a new leader.

“My personal view is, with a party in the position Fianna Fáil is in; with some 53 seats in the Greater Dublin Area, I think the leader must come from Dublin,” he said

“That brings the choice to Jim O’Callaghan, to Darragh O’Brien and perhaps as a dark horse, but he might decide it is for later in his career, Jack Chambers.

“I would say the leader is likely to come from that.

“If you were to emanate further out from Dublin from that, then Barry Cowan in the Midlands – but certainly, it would have to come from the Greater Dublin Area in my view.”

When it was put to him that the Taoiseach "doesn’t come across as dictatorial," Deputy MacSharry replied: “No he hides it very well indeed.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, as somebody who has been on his front bench, as somebody who knows him for 32 years and as somebody who was absolutely committed to his elevation to Taoiseach and indeed voted for him for that role, sadly it is a one-man show.

“Fianna Fáil parliamentary policy is determined by focus groups under his control through FF headquarters and not, unfortunately, from the immense talent that is within the ranks of the FF frontbenchers.”

He said it will soon be time for whoever plans to challenge Mr Martin to come forward.

“Ultimately, I think, for anything to happen, you need one of the would be successors to put their hand up and say, yes, I am interested in the leadership and yes I intend to put the question, as it were, come next December – because that is what the vast majority want,” he said.

“Without that as a catalyst, Micheál Martin may well continue.”

“This is about the survival of Fianna Fáil and I think it’s going to take a leader to step up, to become that catalyst and say, I want to be the alternative come December,” he said.

“I think the first to do that will find people rallying around them pretty quick.”

Deputy MacSharry is a TD for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency that also takes in part of south Donegal and Roscommon.