Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

PJ McDaid, Isle of Doagh



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home of PJ McDaid, Magheranaul, Isle of Doagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 2.15pm, going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 3pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Beach Hill Manor, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Mary McCafferty, Strabane / Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McCafferty (née Kildea), 304 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Newtowncunningham.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Jimmy, Rosemary, Geraldine, Patricia, Brian, Majella, Karen, Claire and the late Vincent and Sean and sister of Arty and the late John and Madge.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Jorgino Silva, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Jorgino Silva, Fairy Bridge Lodge, Single Street, Bundoran.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his loving family, relatives, friends, especially all his many friends in the surfing community.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran F94 E92F on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm for all his family, neighbours and friends to call.

Private cremation will follow at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Fintan Houston, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Fintan Houston, 11, Hillview Grove, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Marie, née Maguire (Castlefin), son Kenneth and wife Emma and grandson Max (Carn High Ramelton), daughter Annette Houston Bonner and husband Gareth and granddaughter Cassie (Hazelwood Drive Letterkenny), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Thursday, going to St Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to Medical Rehab L.U.H. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Hugh O'Donnell, Dublin / Burtonport

The death has occurred of Hugh (Hughie) O'Donnell, Kilbarrack, Dublin and formerly of Burtonport.

Devoted husband of Bridie and cherished dad to Sharon, Maurice, Linda, Celia and Daniel; very sadly missed by his brother John, sister Celia, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Remembering those gone before him including his mum, dad and baby Thomas.

Removal from the family home on Thursday morning to the Church of St Benedict arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/grangepark

Sarah Kelly, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Kelly (née Gallagher), Lower Knockfola, Gaoth Dobhair, originally from Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Josephine, son Hugh; sisters, Gráinne, Máire, Bríd and Noreen; brothers, Dennis and Pádraig (Carroll) and extended family and friends.

Her remains reposed overnight at Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

Eddie Boyle, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at the Mater Hospital of Edward (Eddie) Boyle, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and Glasgow.

Adored husband of Máiréad, dear father of Éamonn, Catherine and Eoin and brother of Marion. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Liam, Thomas, Séamus, Finnegan and Oisín, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Philip, sister, mother-in-law Babs, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

His remains are reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, Castleknock on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral service may be viewed live only, at https://www.laurellodgeparish.ie/webcam

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Hospital Foundation.

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from there on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or news@inishlive.ie with contact details.