For the first time this century cattle are being brought to Tory Island

Tory Island
This morning, a herd of hardy Galloway cattle will cross the wild Atlantic Ocean on a barge which will leave from Curransport pier for Tory Island.
The cattle are being brought to this unique location in conjunction with Corncrake/Traonach LIFE and will be the first cattle to inhabit the island for almost three decades.
During the mid-90’s a number of Shorthorn cattle were kept by a farmer on the island. Five cows in total will make the journey this morning. A blessing of the cattle will take place at the pier on Tory on arrival. The cattle will occupy land in management by Corncrake Life on Tory and measures will be put in place to ensure the cattle do not roam freely around the island.
