21 Jul 2022

IFA farm safety event held on Donegal farm

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

The need to protect farmers and farm workers by implementing a culture of farm safety practices into everyday work life was highlighted at an IFA Farm Safety event in Inishowen.

The event was held at the Porter family farm in Carrigans on Wednesday.

The event was part of a series of events organised by IFA as part of Farm Safety Week to shine a spotlight on farm safety and encourage farmers to join the challenge to make one change to make their farm a safer place to work and live.

Speaking at the IFA Farm Safety event in Carrigans, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Farming is the most dangerous occupation in terms of fatalities in the workplace, with children and the elderly particularly.

“It is clear that attitudes and behaviours need to change and unsafe practices must become socially unacceptable.

“Many fatal and non-fatal incidents can be prevented by simple changes in behaviour and practices.

“Almost half of farm fatalities involve vehicles and machinery. PTO guards are inexpensive and shouldn’t cost an arm or a leg, never mind a life.”

The Minister added: “Together with Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, we are implementing a series of initiatives in 2022 through dedicated funding of €2.25m that was allocated to farm safety in Budget 2022.

“These initiatives promote improved farm safety practices and risk awareness and encourage behavioural change around farm safety, while also supporting those who have been impacted by fatal and non-fatal incidents.

“Changing our attitudes and behaviours can have a major effect on improving farm safety, health and wellbeing.

“We need to think farm safety as we go about our farm work and always err on the side of safety.”

PICTURED ABOVE: Pictured at the Donegal IFA Farm Safety event on the Porter family farm, are: Tom Boyd, Donegal IFA PRO, Vincent Nalley, Awareness Head to Toe, George Graham, Safety Advisor, Victoria Boyd, Donegal Farm Families Represenative, Shannon Porter and John O'Hanlon. Ulster/North Leinster Senior Regional Executive. PHOTOS: Clive Wasson

