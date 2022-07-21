Pods now installed at 41 properties as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme

Householders and businesses in Gaoth Dobhair should expect a reduction in the reliance on septic tanks and a decrease in the discharge of untreated wastewater into the environment.

That's the message from Irish Water following its announcement of the completion of works to install pods at 41 properties as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme.

This project will solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in Gweedore, its over-reliance on the use of septic tank systems, and will improve water quality in Gweedore Bay.

The project will also provide environmental benefits, support future growth in the area and ensure compliance with Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Patrick Greene explained: “We are delighted to announce that works in Gweedore are now complete. This is the second phase of work undertaken as part of the Gweedore Sewerage Scheme.

"Phase one of the works in 2019, saw the successful installation of the sewer network associated with this project. This required the installation of approximately 2.5km of new wastewater network along Factory Road, the Lower Road, and the link road connecting both.

"As part of this second phase of works, Irish Water has now successfully installed 41 pods (pictured above) in Gweedore.

He added he wished to thank the local community and those participating in the Demonstration Project for their support as they completed these works.

The benefits of this project to the wider community will be far-reaching.

“This innovative new sewerage scheme will now lead to a reduction in the reliance on septic tanks in the area. It will decrease the discharge of untreated wastewater to the environment by enhancing the treatment process.

"The project will benefit all those living and visiting the area and will have a significant positive impact on water quality in Gweedore Bay and improve water quality for swimmers, surfers, and fishermen.”

He added: “I would also like to extend our thanks to Cleantech Civils, Carty Contractors, and EPS who have delivered the work on behalf of Irish Water.

"The collected wastewater from the 41 pods is now being treated at the existing Údarás na Gaeltachta Wastewater Treatment Plant. We are delighted to confirm that the treatment plant is also undergoing a significant upgrade to ensure continued compliance with Irish Water maintenance standards.”