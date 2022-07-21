19 new safety camera zones come into operation next Tuesday

Ninteen new safety camera zones will become operational in Donegal from 6am on Tuesday morning next, July 26. This will bring the total in this county to 33.

A total of 61 new similar safety camera zones will become operational throughout the country bringing the total number of safety camera zones nationwide to 1,373.

The primary purpose of safety cameras is to reduce speed-related collisions, lessen injuries and save lives.

To date in 2022, there have been 89 road deaths an increase in 28 over 2021 and 13 to date in 2019.

In Donegal, the new cameras will be on 16 regional roads and one each on national and local roads. Some 14 other roads here are already covered under the scheme.

The figure also shows that there have been 10 fatalities, 41 serious, and 102 minor collisions on these roads to date.

Safety cameras operate in areas where there is a history of speed-related collisions known as speed enforcement zones.



An Garda Síochána has completed an updated collision analysis of the road network based on recently available collision statistics. The objective was to take a proactive approach to the prevention of fatalities and life-changing injuries by identifying new speed enforcement zones not currently being monitored as part of the current project.



New locations were selected following an analysis of collated Garda data acquired from fatal, serious, and minor road traffic collisions and from further consideration given to locations of concern highlighted by local communities through local Garda Community engagement.



The new zones are spread across 23 counties, 49% on Regional routes, 31% on National routes, and 20% on other routes (motorways, Local Roads etc.).



All zones are available on the Garda website and available for GPS Navigation providers to download here: https://www.garda.ie/garda/en/roads-policing/safety-camera-locations/safety-camera-locations.html



Superintendent Thomas Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said their role was to protect people.



"When someone decides to speed they put themselves and members of their community at risk, particularly children, older people, cyclists, and other motorists. Our priority is to ensure that the vast majority of people who use the roads responsibly are not put in danger by a minority of reckless drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed.



GoSafe vans operate in areas that have a speed-related collision history where fatal, serious injury and minor injury collisions occur. In addition, locations which have been highlighted by members of the community as being areas of concern, have been included in the new zones. By identifying and targeting these high-risk areas, the aim is to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions."



He added: "The deployment of safety cameras has been proven to save lives. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer for all. You can do this by being a Lifesaver #Slowdown”



Background

Since 2010, An Garda Síochána has contributed to making our roads safer through the use of safety cameras, using a service provider GoSafe to operate them on its behalf. The cameras are operated using a fleet of marked vehicles.

Road deaths have decreased from 415 in 2000 to 137 in 2021. This shows a dramatic reduction in terms of risk and a huge increase in terms of road safety.

Safety camera zones are identified high-risk locations and can include school safety zones, community engagement request zones and road works safety zones.

Collision data from the Garda Pulse system was extracted. The data analysis included the type of collision (fatal, serious, and minor) and the coordinates of where each of these took place. Each type of collision was assigned a weighted value (fatal, serious, and minor). As a result of this comprehensive analysis, potential zones were identified: -



• 48.7% on regional roads,

• 20.4% on national roads

• 7.0% on local roads,

• 4.8% on motorways

• 19.1% on unclassified roads



‘GoSafe’ monitoring commenced operation on a phased basis in November 2010 and reached full operational capacity in March 2011. GoSafe is contracted to provide 7,500 hours of speed enforcement per month as directed by An Garda Síochána. GoSafe is also set key performance indicators to ensure enforcement is targeted at key days and times.



GoSafe has completed over 1 million hours of enforcement and checked over 307m vehicles since launch (up to the end 2021).

The number of vehicles detected by GoSafe in excess of the speed limit is on average less than 1.5 vehicles per hour of monitoring

More than 2.2m fixed charge notices for speeding offences both Intercept (Garda) and Non-intercept (GoSafe) have been issued at the same time