See the full programme - Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival is up and running

Ireland’s longest running festival is back.

The Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival is up and running again.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic this annual event was forced to cancel, like many other festivals across Ireland.

Now for the first time since 2019, the festival will be held in-person again, giving attendees the chance to reconnect and celebrate once more.

For over 50 years locals and holiday makers alike throng to the picturesque village of Dungloe for ten days of guaranteed fun-filled activities for all the family.

Speaking on behalf of the festival committee, Mary Ward said that they are thrilled to welcome old friends and new back to Mary from Dungloe.

“This is really exciting for the festival and our community,” said Mary. “It’s incredible to see such support for the return of the festival from the local community to Donegal businesses alike.”

Every year since its inception at the festival a young woman is crowned that year’s Mary from Dungloe.

Entrants include Irish diaspora, those of Irish heritage and those involved in their local Irish community. It is not a beauty pageant as the women involved are not judged on their appearance, but on their personalities and personal achievements. They serve as ambassadors for the festival and their communities.

The 2022 Mary From Dungloe will be announced at the crowning cabaret on Sunday, July 31, with Daniel O’Donnell being MC on the night.

As part of Dungloe’s Going Green Initiative this year’s festival programme is going eco! You can find the entire #mfd55 schedule online at https://www.maryfrom dungloe.ie/programme-2022

Each day there will be an array of events to keep all the family entertained, from talent shows, sports days, treasure hunts, darts competitions and more!

Each night local, national and international bands and musicians will perform open air, live on the gig-rig.

This year’s line-up includes Daniel O’Donnell, Muttley Crew, Shawn Cuddy, The Atlantic Ramblers, Jake Carter, Eimear Rebel and many more.

The 55th Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival runs until Monday, August 1.