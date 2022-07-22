Search

22 Jul 2022

Further water restrictions in Inishowen due to high demand

Irish Water announces nighttime restrictions on north Inishowen water supply 

Irish Water: Louth Boil Water Notice due to 'inadequate chlorination'

Irish Water says demand on the supply north Inishowen network remains high

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Nighttime water restrictions have been put in place on the north Inishowen water supply due to high demand amid dry weather.

Irish Water said it is taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with the increased demand but in order to allow reservoir levels to recover restrictions on the supply are essential. The restrictions on the supply are in place between 11pm and 6am.  

Earlier this week Irish Water appealed to customers on the Carndonagh mixed and west Inishowen water supplies to conserve water.

Seamus O’Brien of Irish Water said demand on the supply north Inishowen network remains high. 

Donegal to get sight of Ireland’s new youth development tall ship

Grace O’Malley will travel along the east side of Inishowen to take its place at the Foyle Maritime Festival

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours,” he said.

“We are working with Donegal County Council to lift the restrictions as soon as possible but in the meantime, we are appealing to customers in Donegal to be mindful of how they use their water at home. Do not run taps needlessly, take showers instead of baths and postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.”

Further information on water conservation is available here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media