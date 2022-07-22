Initial work on new Fort Dunree visitor experience commences

Work has commenced on the new Fort Dunree visitor experience
Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and Fort Dunree Military Museum Co. Ltd officially commenced initial work on the new Fort Dunree visitor experience.
The initial design team meeting took place at the site on Wednesday. The development of the Fort Dunree Visitor Experience was allocated €9.3million by Fáilte Ireland under the 2021 Platforms for Growth 1 – Heritage and Cultural Attractions capital investment scheme, with an additional €3.2million in match funding committed by Donegal County Council, providing a total project investment of €12.5 million.
The project is due to be developed over the next 18 months, with construction expected to commence in late 2023/early 2024.
PICTURED ABOVE: From left: Andrew Todd, Tandem Design; David Magee, Fort Dunree Military Museum; Joan Crawford, Fáilte Ireland; John McCarter, Fort Dunree Military Museum Co Ltd; Joanna Quinn, Failte Ireland; Brendan O’Donnell, Senior Engineer, Donegal County Council; Shane Sweeney, Senior Executive Engineer, Donegal County Council; Niall Taylor, Taylor Mc Carney Architects; Eamonn Monaghan, Keys & Monaghan Architects.
