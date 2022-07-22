Donegal GAA star Ryan McHugh and Bridget Molloy announce their engagement

Ryan McHugh has a busy time ahead with the Donegal SFC starting next month and a wedding to plan after he and his partner Bridget Molloy got engaged this week.



Kilcar native Ryan and Bridget, from nearby Ardara, are currently in New York on holiday and last night they posted news of their engagement on social media, with literally hundreds of well-wishers passing on their best wishes to the happy couple.

Bridget studied at NUI Galway and currently works as a health promotion officer for the HSE and the couple live in Donegal Town.

Ryan, of course, is from a famous footballing family with his father Martin and uncle James All-Ireland winners with Donegal in 1992 and his brother Mark also winning a Celtic Cross in 2012 as part of Jim McGuinness’s side.

Now 28, Ryan has been part of the Donegal senior set-up since 2013 and has the distinction of playing in every single one of Donegal’s championship games over the last 10 seasons - a run of 50 matches. He was the 2014 Young Footballer of the Year, an All-Star in 2016 and helped Kilcar to the 2017 Donegal SFC title.