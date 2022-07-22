Pringle welcomes the role of people power in AIB U-turn on ‘cashless’ plans

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has welcomed the decision by AIB not to proceed with plans to go cashless at branches in Donegal and across the country.

“This is a victory for people power, as ministers told us repeatedly over the past few days that there would be no government intervention in the matter.

“My office has dealt with numerous calls, emails, and face-to-face representations over the last few days about this issue, which showed the importance of these services in rural Ireland. Cashless banks would have hit my constituency of Donegal particularly hard.

“This decision is good news for communities across the country and for the local businesses and people who keep our rural communities alive.

He added people needed to remain vigilant because he was not convinced this is over.

"We have to make sure the Taoiseach defends the Irish people when he talks to AIB and we must stand together if this move is put forward again.”