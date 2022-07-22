Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- James (Jim) Carr, Cranny, Inver

- Myrtle Glenn, Lisfannon, Burt

- Cathal McGrath, 291 Moness, Burt

- Garda Charlie Gallagher, Newtown, Donegal Town and formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh

- Margaret Kelly, Leenan, Urris

- Susie Kearney, Churchtown, Carndonagh

- Eddie O'Kane, Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Belfast

- Fr Hugh Behan, Lifford

- Freddie Cunningham, Derry City / Redcastle

- Albert Lynch, Derry City / Killea

- Geraldine McLaughlin, Galway / Ballyliffin

James (Jim) Carr, Cranny, Inver

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Carr, Cranny, Inver. He passed away peacefully in his 94th year at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Seamus. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, devoted father to daughter Linda, sons Pauric, Francis, Kevin and Adrian, sadly missed by his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers in law, sisters in law and extended family.

Remains will be reposing at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles Friday, July 22 from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday, July 24 going to St. Mary’s Church, Frosses for Mass of the Resurrection at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Donegal Town Community Hospital, patients comfort fund c/o Gallaghers funeral home Mountcharles or any family member.

Family home strictly private at all times.

Myrtle Glenn, Lisfannon, Burt

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Myrtle Glenn, Lisfannon, Burt. Funeral service at her home on Sunday, July 24 at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in Burt Presbyterian Churchyard.

House strictly private please, family flowers only.

Enquiries to Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Cathal McGrath, 291 Moness, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal McGrath, 291 Moness, Burt.

Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, his brother Eamon and his sister Madge. Loving brother of Mary, Margaret, John, Jim and Robert.

Reposing at his late residence from 7pm this evening, Friday July 22.

Removal from there on Sunday morning July 24 at 9.45am to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 10.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.

Family flowers only, please.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Garda Charlie Gallagher, Newtown, Donegal Town and formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Garda Charlie Gallagher, Newtown, Donegal Town and formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing at his home in Newtown from 6pm this evening, Friday July 22 and tomorrow, Saturday from 1pm to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, July 24 at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with removal afterwards for interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director with thanks to the Donegal Hospice for the excellent care of Charlie.

Margaret Kelly, Leenan, Urris

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret Kelly, Leenan, Urris.

Her remains will repose at her late residence this evening, Friday July 22.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday morning, July 24, at 9.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, for requiem Mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

Susie Kearney, Churchtown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Susie Kearney, Churchtown, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow morning, Saturday July 23rd at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly Belfast

The death has taken place of Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Falls Road, Belfast.

Beloved husband of Joanna, much-loved father of Eamon, Marianne, Matthew, David, Esther, Catherine and the late Peter and dearly loved grandfather of Emil, Mikkel, Amy, Bronwen, Sophie and Jamie.

Reposing at his home on Saturday, July 23 from 12 noon. House private please on Sunday, July 24.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, July 25 at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Fr Hugh Behan, Lifford

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Fr. Hugh Behan, 'Aisling,' Burcher Street, Lifford.

Beloved son of the late James and Sarah and much-loved brother of Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother and family circle.

His remains are reposing at St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Melmount. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam at https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Freddie Cunningham, Derry City / Redcastle

The death has occurred peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, of Freddie Cunningham, Derry City and Redcastle. Redcastle.

Loving father of John, Liam, Deirdre, Aishling and the late Diarmuid, beloved partner of the late Isobel. He will be sadly missed by her children Angela and John Paul, much-loved grandfather of Conal, Alexandra, Leah, Beth and Jayne, father-in-law of Paula, Stephen, Steve, Stuart and Lisa and a much-loved brother and uncle.

Funeral from his daughter's home, 3 The Beeches, Redcastle, on Saturday at 9.10am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Monday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice: https://foylehospice.com/donate/

Albert Lynch, Derry City and Killea

The death has occurred of Albert Lynch, Bligh's Lane, Derry City, Derry and Killea. Loving husband of Margaret, 93 Bligh’s Lane, BT48 0GZ, loving father of Gabriel, Majella and Charlene, father-in-law of Joanne, Padraig and Blaise, cherished grandfather of Ruairí, Dára, Aoife, Sophie, Conor and Zach and dear brother of Willie, Ruby, Phyllis, Mary, Goretti and the late Tommy, Claire and baby Bernadette.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 11.25am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea with interment afterwards in All Saint’s Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AB.

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway and Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from there on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

