Death notices for Donegal - Saturday evening, July 23, 2022

Eddie Carr, Creeslough



The death has occurred of Eddie Carr, Terlin, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Late Grace Harkin, Bridgend

The peaceful death has occurred at her home of Grace Harkin nee O'Donnell, Carrowreagh, Bridgend and formerly Cashelnagor, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her sisters Margaret and Mary and her brothers Paddy, Denis, Hugh, Jimmy and Michéal; deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters Mary, Brian, John, Kieran, Jacqueline, Desmond, Breeda, Seamus, Kevin and Karen, her sisters Bríd and Kathleen, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm on Saturday. The wake is strictly private to family only please.

Removal Monday morning at 9.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 10.00am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Madge McLaughlin, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family, of Madge McLaughlin, Drumatrummon, Kerrykeel. F92 YW90



She is deeply regretted by her son Daniel, daughter-in-law Olivia, grandaughter Melissa, sister Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, on Monday at 11am followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Palliative Care care of any family member or the funeral director.

Rosemary McMonagle, Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has occurred of Rosemary McMonagle (née McElwee) 2, Hawthorn Heights Letterkenny, formerly of Mullagheap.



Predeceased by her brother Connie and sister Evelyn Boyce; eeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Barney, daughter Siobhan Franklin and husband Bob (Golf Course Road, Letterkenny); sons Donal and wife Olive (Skerries, Dublin), Brendan and wife Kathleen (Mullagheap), Brian and wife Pauline (Windyhall, Letterkenny), daughter Roisín McMonagle and husband Eamon McGranaghan (Glenaughty Close, Letterkenny); sisters Patricia Tinney and husband Hughie (Glebe, Letterkenny) and Sadie Friel and husband Colm (Ballyboe, Rathmullan); grandchildren Ruth, Shane, David, Aoibhín, Mark and Chloe, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 12 noon until 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday with Rosary each night. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to Mary’s Meals c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Jane Ann Packham, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Jane Ann Packham ORN SRN MBE, formerly of Upper Celtic Park, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh and Cloughroe, Ballybofey, Co Donegal.

Predeceased by her late husband Dr Dennis Packham, brothers Robert, Billy, and John Davis, and sisters Isobel (Bartram), Doreen (Lindsay), she was a dear sister to Priscilla (Roulston), Muriel (Perry), and brother Norman Davis and a dear aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects and meet the family the Funeral Home Drumclay Park North Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6ND will be open on Sunday from 4pm until 7pm.

A service of thanksgiving will take place on Monday in Lisbellaw Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in Lisbellaw Presbyterian Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired are to Marie Curie.

John Rodgers, Convoy



The death has taken place of John Rodger Killynure, Convoy, at the Donegal Hospice.



Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of John, Paul, Pete, Julie and Carol; adoring grandfather of Jake, Zoe, Oisin, predeceased by Conor and Gavin, also Ryan, Noah, Grace, Hannah and William. John will be sorely missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, wider family circle and many friends.

The family would like to thank the hospice staff for their kindness, compassion and care of their father in his time of need.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 8pm on Saturday.

Rosary each evening at 9pm, family time please after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there at on Monday at 11.15am for 12noon Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church Convoy followed by burial in the family plot in the old cemetery. Family flowers only, donation if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Liam Callaghan, Fanad

The death occurred on November 5 in the Cayman Islands of Liam Callaghan, Ballinalost, Fanad.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elaine, children Michelle, Mary and Annice (all Cayman Islands) and Fiona and Ian (UK) and all his 14 grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister Mary McGinley (Castlefinn) and brothers Jim and John (UK), his extended family, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

His ashes will repose at his late residence at Ballinalost from 1pm to 10pm on Sunday and Monday. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Tuesday at 11am followed by the burial of ashes in the adjoining graveyard. The Memorial Mass can be viewed live via the St Mary’s Fanavolty and St Columba’s Massmount Facebook page https://m.facebook.com//stmarysfanavolty

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or McAteer Funeral Directors

Jim Carr, Inver

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Carr, Cranny, Inver.

He passed away peacefully in his 94th year at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Seamus; early loved husband of Margaret, devoted father to daughter Linda, sons Pauric, Francis, Kevin and Adrian, sadly missed by his adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers in law, sisters in law and extended family.

Family home strictly private at all times please.

Mass of the Resurrection will take place at St Mary’s Church, Frosses on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Donegal Town Community Hospital, patients comfort fund c/o Gallaghers funeral home Mountcharles or any family member.

Myrtle Glenn, Burt

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Myrtle Glenn, Lisfannon, Burt.

Funeral service at her home on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in Burt Presbyterian Churchyard.

House strictly private please, family flowers only.

Enquiries to Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Cathal McGrath, Burt

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Cathal McGrath, 291 Moness, Burt.

Predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, his brother Eamon and his sister Madge. Loving brother of Mary, Margaret, John, Jim and Robert.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Removal from there on Sunday morning at 9.45am to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 10.15am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Family flowers only, please.

Garda Charlie Gallagher, Donegal Town / Belcruit

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Garda Charlie Gallagher, Newtown, Donegal Town and formerly of Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

His remains are reposing at his home in Newtown on Saturday from 1pm to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with removal afterwards for interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director with thanks to the Donegal Hospice for the excellent care of Charlie.

Margaret Kelly, Urris

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret Kelly, Leenan, Urris.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence this evening. House private please from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday morning at 9.30am, going to St Michael’s Church, Urris, for requiem Mass at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/stmichaelurris

Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait / Belfast

The death has taken place of Eddie O'Kane Cavanacor House, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Falls Road, Belfast.

Beloved husband of Joanna, much-loved father of Eamon, Marianne, Matthew, David, Esther, Catherine and the late Peter and dearly loved grandfather of Emil, Mikkel, Amy, Bronwen, Sophie and Jamie.

His remains are reposing at his home on Saturday only, from 12 noon. House private please on Sunday.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Geraldine McLaughlin Galway / Ballyliffin

The death has occurred peacefully in her sleep of Geraldine McLaughlin (née Sweeney), Clybaun Road, Knocknacarra, Galway / Ballyliffin.

Predeceased by her sisters Eine and Evelyn and by her brother Hugo, she will be sadly missed by her husband Colm, her daughters Orla, Niamh, Crea, Ailbhe and Clíona, sons-in-law Paul, Ger and Tom, grandchildren Leah, Kian, Alan, Amie, Cillian, Dylan, Adam, Rachel, Lachlan, Jamie and Lara, brothers Michael, John Patrick, and Damien, sisters Peggy, Bried, Claire and Dympna, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her home (H91RW7D) on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from there on Monday to St John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream link: https://www.churchtv.ie/knocknacarra/

Private cremation to follow. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

