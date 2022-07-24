Weather Alert - Thunderstorm and flood warning issued for Donegal

Stock image
Donegal County Council and Met Eireann are warning of a moderate weather alert that applies to Donegal.
The Status Yellow warning for thunderstorm is valid until 8pm on Sunday.
A met Eireann spokesperson said: "Thunderstorm activity is expected this afternoon and evening, leading to heavy rainfall which may cause spot flooding."
Other affected counties are Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Sligo, Louth, Meath
