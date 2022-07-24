Search

24 Jul 2022

Glenties has the opportunity to become one of Donegal's 'Smart Villages'

Residents are encouraged to engage with the process and express their interest

Glenties Google Maps 24072022

Glenties could be one of Donegal's smart villages

Members of the Glenties community are being encouraged to engage with a process which could be of great benefit to the town.

A spokesperson for the Glenties Community Development Group posted news on Facebook that the town had been chosen to take part in Smart Villages programme in Donegal.

The programme is funded by European grant money and is delivered by ETowns in partnership with DLDC.

The spokesperson continued: “The programme is to gather as much data about the town as possible over a few sessions, collated and put onto an electronic platform. Then a new overall picture of the town emerges and gaps are easily identified.

“This is the way applications for funding will be carried out in the future. With the new data we can then look to funders (Leader, Donegal County Council, etc) to help with these gaps.

“That is a very quick overview of the whole programme.”

The first visit by a member of ETowns is planned for Wednesday, July 27, time to be confirmed. 

“If we have enough interest we can move forward to the next step but if not enough interest we can let some other town take the opportunity,” the spokesperson said. 

“It’s your town, let’s take this opportunity.”

Anyone who is interested is invited to make contact through Facebook Messenger or by contacting Brian on 087 9354012.

