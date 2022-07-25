88 deaths on Irish roads this year - road safety appeal launched today in Letterkenny

Hildegarde Naughton
A midsummer road safety appeal is being issued today.
To date this year 88 people have been killed on the roads, an increase of 28 compared to last year.
An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) will be urging road users to take greater care on the roads during what is a high-risk period of the year. A total of 22 people lost their lives on the roads in August 2021.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána were joined by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton for the launch at the Atlantic Technological University - Donegal, Letterkenny Campus.
More to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.