AGM and talk on Donegal railway heritage in August

The Old Station House, Tyrconnell Street in Donegal Town
Donegal Railway Heritage Centre’s AGM will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 2pm sharp at the museum on The Old Station House, Tyrconnell Street in Donegal Town.
This will be followed by a talk from Peter Scott at 3pm from Heritage Engineering Ireland, Whitehead on the restoration of our famous steam engine Drumboe, which he led.
This event can be attended both in-person at the museum and viewed online.
For more information contact: info@donegalrailway.com or Tel: (074) 9722655
