Staff and patients evacuated from Letterkenny medical practice due to bomb scare

Scally Medical Practice at Justice Walsh Road in Letterkenny
Staff and patients have been evacuated from a busy Letterkenny medical practice following a bomb scare.
The incident is ongoing at Scally Medical Practice and Letterkenny Doctors at Justice Walsh Road in Letterkenny.
In a post on the Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice, Doctor / GP Letterkenny Facebook page at lunchtime on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed that staff members have been evacuated from the building until further notice.
The medical practice is located in a building that also houses a number of outpatient departments from Letterkenny University Hospital.
Gardaí are currently attending the incident
"As Gardaí are still on location at the scene, no further information is available at this time," a spokesperson said
More to follow.
