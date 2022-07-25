Small earthquake hits northeast of Letterkenny overnight

Photograph from the Irish National Seismic Network website
Donegal was struck by a small 0.9 magnitude at 2.35am this morning, according to the Irish National Seismic Network.
The earthquake which occurred 12km northeast of Letterkenny and approximately 1km beneath Lough Swilly may have gone unnoticed by many. In the map above the epicentre of the earthquake is indicated with a red marker. Earthquakes with magnitudes of up to M2.5 are commonly detected in Donegal - the most recent earthquake detected in this region was M0.6 on June 22.
The largest onshore Irish earthquake recorded by the INSN was M2.5, occurring on January 26, 2012 on the Fanad Peninsula.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.