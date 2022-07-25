Bomb scare update: HSE confirms incident was a hoax

Scally Place in Letterkenny
The HSE has confirmed that the suspected bomb threat at Scally Place, Letterkenny this afternoon was a hoax.
Staff and patients at the busy medical practice were evacuated at around lunchtime on Monday.
In a statement, the HSE has apologised to any patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption.
A spokesperson said: “Scally Place offers a number of HSE services and also includes a medical practice.
“The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier this afternoon and gardaí led out on the operation. The HSE would like to thank the gardaí for their prompt action and for ensuring the safe evacuation of patients and staff from the building.
“The HSE would like to apologise to all patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption and wish to stress that all affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
