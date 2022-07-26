Crime spate in Stranorlar over the course of weekend

A number of criminal incidents took place in the Stranorlar area over the course of the weekend.

A number of items were stolen from a parked car on the grounds of St Mary's Stranorlar on Saturday, July 23. This incident occurred between 1pm and 3pm.

A wedding was taking place in the church at the time. One of the guests returned to their car to find that their wallet, which contained cash and bank cards, the wedding card and a cash gift had been stolen. No damage was caused to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, on the same day, in the early hours of Saturday morning a couple of cars that were parked in the driveway at a house in Dunwiley, Stranorlar were interfered with. Sergeant Charlene Anderson said contents from one of the cars were spilled along the driveway.

Between 10pm on Friday, July 22 and 9am on Saturday, July 23 a grey Renault Megane was stolen from a property in the Dunwiley area. The car had a partial registration 01 DL. The car was later recovered at 9.30am on Saturday in the Stranorlar area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the grey Renault Megane being driven over the course of Friday night and Saturday morning.

If you have any information and if you can help gardaí, please call the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or you can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.