27 Jul 2022

Preparations under way for the Coláiste na Carraige Ceiliúradh Reunion weekend

All roads lead to Carrick in August

Coláiste na Carraige

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

27 Jul 2022 9:33 AM


Preparations for the Coláiste na Carraige Ceiliúradh Reunion weekend over August 6-7 are well underway.

Excitement is mounting in Carrick, Glencolmcille and Kilcar in the lead-up to the launch of Scéal Spóirt Scoile 1950-2020 in Coláiste na Carraige on Saturday, August 6 at 7.30pm. Scéal Spóirt Scoile records stories of sport at Coláiste na Carraige/Carrick Vocational School, a school well known for punching above its weight in football, basketbal,l and athletics.

This book tells stories of highs and lows, triumphs and disasters, Ulster Finals and three-legged races. The articles bring to life the early mornings, camaraderie, hard work, bus trips, sing songs, and work by dedicated coaches, the editors hope it will make an enjoyable read.

As well as the official launch of the book, the school will be open on Saturday from 12 noon and on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm displaying an exhibition of old photographs and memorabilia.

The Ceiliúradh Reunion Weekend will be rounded off with a celebration night in the Blue Haven, which will kick off on Sunday at 9pm. Keep an eye on the Facebook page for Scéal Spóirt Scoile, Twitter @ScealSpoirt, and Instagram @scealspoirt for updates.

