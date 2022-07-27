No applications for assistance received following weekend flooding

The Department of Social Protection says it has not received any applications from members of the public in Donegal seeking assistance following heavy rain and flooding at the weekend.

The east Inishowen area was worst hit by Saturday’s heavy rain which caused flash flooding in the Redcastle, Moville and Greencastle areas.

Flooding caused damage to a bridge at Redcastle and part of the shore walk near Moville collapsed. The fire service attended flooding incidents at a number of housing estates in the area.

The department said officials in the area are engaging with Donegal County Council in the aftermath of the flooding and it remains available to assist householders who have been affected.

“The department has not received any applications to date for assistance in relation to the flooding in Donegal,” a spokeswoman said.

Anyone who requires assistance in the aftermath of the flooding is encouraged to contact the department’s National Community Welfare Contact Centre at 0818 60708 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.