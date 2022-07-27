Hundreds of tractors expected for a big charity run on Sunday

A shot from the tractor run held a number of years ago
Hundreds of tractors are expected to take to the roads around the Finn Valley next Sunday, July 31 for the annual Elaine McGlinchey Memorial Tractor Run.
This is one of the highlights of the summer season in this area. Elaine sadly lost her battle with cancer some years ago but her family and friends organise this special event in her memory and for their chosen good cause every year.
Vehicles are asked to make their way to McGill's Field on the Lifford-Castlefin Road by 11am for registration.
A truck or tractor will cost €15 to enter and all proceeds from this year's event will go to Donoughmore National School in Liscooley.
Participants are asked to make their way back to the field after the run for refreshments.
