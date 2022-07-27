Search

27 Jul 2022

'Art in the Park' event in Falcarragh on Saturday

Free family fun day

'Art in the Park' event in Falcarragh on Saturday

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

27 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

A newly established Arts Collective is making final preparations this week for a bumper event to be held in Ballyconnell House in Falcarragh this Saturday, July 30

'Art in the Park' will combine sculpture, music, and an installation workshop to create a multidisciplinary experience for all the family.

Set in beautiful surroundings, the artists from Turas Úr, the newly established Arts Collective based in north Donegal, will create an immersive arts experience all day Saturday from 1pm to 5pm.

Featuring large-scale sculptures from the Turas Úr artists, a video installation piece, and a chance to be part of an interactive art experience, this free family-focused event is not to be missed.

'Art in the Park' will also feature some amazing music from Ska/Reggae/Folk fusion tour-de-force 'Bréag', with support from local artists Carol Wilson and Conor Mangan.

This event is supported by Ealaín na Gaeltachta, Creative Ireland, and Donegal County Council, as well as the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

