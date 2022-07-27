Collision outside Stranorlar brings traffic to a halt

The scene of the accident outside Stranorlar a short time ago
A collision between two vehicles on the outskirts of Stranorlar this afternoon has brought traffic to a standstill.
It occurred near the entrance to Admiran Park and is understood to have involved a car and a lorry.
Traffic coming in from the Letterkenny Road direction has been halted while many drivers leaving Stranorlar have turned to go an alternative route.
More later.
