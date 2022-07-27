Funeral to take place on Saturday of former Letterkenny businessman, Jimmy Dillon

The funeral will take place on Saturday in Letterkenny of one of the town’s most respected former businessmen, James (Jimmy) Dillon.

The proprietor of the popular supermarket, Dillons, Mr Dillon died on Monday.

A native of Co. Roscommon, he was a very well known and for many years, his supermarket and its adjoining cafeteria drew customers from far and wide.

He was involved in a host of local community groups and organisations over many years, but perhaps most importantly, along with his brother Bernie, he helped to give employment to many local people as his business in the centre of Letterkenny enjoyed many successful years.

The supermarket closed a number of years ago, but its memory lives on. Indeed its name is remembered in Dillons Hotel which now operates in its former location on Upper Main Street.

News of Mr Dillon’s death will be met with sadness among those who knew him and his family.

Back in 2017 seven members of the Dillon family raised much needed funds for the Irish Kidney Association, an organisation that has supported and helped their father, Jimmy, when they took part in the Dublin Marathon.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, Jimmy is predeceased by his children Patrick and Louise and is survived by his loving wife Mary Dillon (née Mullany), Magherennan, Letterkenny formerly of Enagh, Croghan Boyle, Co. Roscommon, his children: Anne and husband Klaus (Tralee, Co.Kerry), Michelle and husband Martin (Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny), Christina and husband Simon (Bangor, Co. Down), James and wife Sheila (Knocknacarra, Co. Galway), Rosaleen and husband Brendan (Boston, USA), Ronan and wife Elaine (Sutton, Dublin), Kevin and wife Nicole (Boston, USA), Karl and wife Maggie (London), Paul and wife Mary (Letterkenny, Co. Donegal), Christopher and wife Claudia (Valencia, Spain) and his 23 adoring grandchildren, his siblings Francis (Blackrock, Dublin) and Bernard (Letterkenny).

His remains will repose at his late residence in Magherennan from 12 noon until 9pm on Thursday, July 28 and from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday, July 29.. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, July 30, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am which can be viewed online by using the following link: http://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Funeral cortege via Main Street.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.