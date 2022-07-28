Dungloe man to release his first book of poetry in 18 years

Literature lovers, make a note in your literary diary for a new upcoming release of culturally significant work.

Dungloe author Philip McMonagle is pleased to announce the release of his first poetry book in 18 years. He is launching his new volume, entitled Where There’s Light, There’s Life in August. The official launch is set to take place in Ionad Teampall Chróine, on Friday, August 26 at 7pm.

In this collected volume of a lifetime of poetry, author McMonagle explores both universal and local themes, set within the scenic beauty of his native village of Dungloe.

The volume’s editor Sinéad Nestor writes of him: "He communicates his sentiments to us through the familiar vernacular, the humble lilt of a life well-lived, with devotion, poise, and purpose.

"His poems provide a beacon of light and hope to guide home the world-weary traveller, shipwrecked upon the craggy rocks of despair and dereliction.

"As we navigate the stormy seas of the fragile human condition, seize upon this volume of work and rest your tired mind. Absorb the solace of his unique voice and unwavering faith in God and Man."

The launch is held in conjunction with Dungloe Community Development Project, and Donegal County Council, without whom this book would not have been possible. Philip would like to thank Roseann Gallagher, Anne Marie Shovelin, and Frank Campbell from the CDP.

Where There’s Light, There’s Life will be on sale on the night at Ionad Teampall Chroine. It is also available to purchase for €12 at the following venues: The Rosses Credit Union, Dungloe; CDP Charity Shop, Dungloe; Sharkeys Mace, Dungloe; Jimmy Sharkeys Top Shop, Dungloe; Annagry Co-op, Annagry; Kingcasslagh Co-op, Kingcasslagh; The Cope, Dungloe; Supervalu, Dungloe; Arthur's Shop, Dungloe; Ards Friary, Ards.

There will be some excellent entertainment on the night, as Donegal’s top yodeller Cathal Gallagher will be performing live at the venue. All are welcome to this cultural celebration, and finger food will be served at the event.