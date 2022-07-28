Lettermacaward to Doochary Road closed today

Lettermacaward to Doochary Road is closed today and tomorrow
Essential road reconstruction works on the L-1783 Lettermacaward to Doochary Road means it will be closed today, Thursday and tomorrow, Friday, July 28 and 29 each day between the hours of 7.30am and 5pm.
The designated diversion route will be via the National Secondary Road and the Regional Road Network, namely the N56 and the R252.
Donegal County Council has apologised in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.
