No injuries were reported following Stranorlar crash

The scene at yesterday's crash outside Stranorlar
No injuries have been reported following a collision outside Stranorlar yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.
Gardaí have confirmed they attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Admiran.
The crash held up traffic travelling in both directions for a spell. This was the second such collision on this stretch of road inside over the past week or so.
Gardaí have confirmed they attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Admiran.
"The collision occurred at approximately 2.45pm and involved a car and a van. No injuries were reported," said a garda spokesman this morning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.