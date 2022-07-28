Search

28 Jul 2022

HSE anticipates nurse will return to Tory Island this week

Islanders were concerned that there was no nurse on Tory Island

Tory Island

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

28 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

The HSE said it is anticipated a nurse will return to Tory Island over the coming week. 

There has been mounting concern that the people of Tory Island have been left without adequate medical cover during one of the busiest times of the year. 

It is understood the nurse for the island is on annual leave and islanders are concerned as there is no cover in place. The manager of Comharchumann Thoraí Teo Marjorie Uí Chearbhaill voiced her concern as islanders had been left in a precarious position.

Calls for medical cover on Tory Island after people removed to hospital

What if someone were to need stitches? What if someone had a heart attack?

Sinn Féin representatives Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh and Teachta Pearse Doherty voiced their concerns in relation to the issue earlier this week.

The residents of Tory Island have since been advised to contact their GP during surgery hours by phone and to contact NoWDOC out of hours for any medical concerns. The HSE said GPs, NoWDOC and the coastguard have been notified of this temporary arrangement the HSE outlined in a statement.

