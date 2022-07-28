Sadness at death of former owner of landmark Donegal hotel

The death of the former proprietor of the Nesbitt Arms Hotel in Ardara has been met with much sadness in the local community.

Connie Molloy had been in the care of Harbour Lights nursing home in Killybegs, where he died peacefully on Wednesday.

His remains are reposing at his home at Wood Road, Ardara

Removal will take place from there on Saturday at 12.40pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1.00pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be available to view at link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Ardara GAA paid tribute to the former hotelier, with a spokesperson posting on social media: "We extend our deepest sympathy to the Molloy family of the death of Connie.

"Connie was a former player in the 1950s, and he and his late wife Nessa were always good to the club during their time in the Nesbitt Arms where we held all our functions and meetings.

"Rest in peace Connie."

Mr Molloy is predeceased by his wife Nessa, his sons Fiachra and Darragh, his brothers Ted, James, Bill, Paddy, Mickey, Pete, Joe and Frank, and his sisters Cassie, Annie and Brigid.

He will be sadly missed by his loving children Ciara, Conor, Naoise, Nábla, Cillian, Ferghal, Dearbhla, his sons-in-law John and Nick, his daughter-in-law Kathy, his grandchildren Caolán, Evie, Emmet, Odhrán, Cian, Dylan, Noah, his extended family, friends and neighbours.