Search

28 Jul 2022

Local fundraiser in Crossroads to raise vital funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

A Weekend Not to Forget - July 30-31

Local fundraiser in Crossroads to raise vital funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Browne's Bar, Crossroads

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal native John Devine will host a fundraiser weekend with proceeds going to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

An estimated 2,451 people live with dementia in Donegal, and 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

The festival, titled A Weekend Not to Forget will run on July 30-31 in Browne’s car park, Crossroads, Killgordon.

The festival will feature music by Bedrockers, UpBeat Music Tuition, and DJ Vinny, Eddie McKelvey, Danny Carlin, and more. There will also be ice cream, food vans, free bouncy castles, and face painting.

Tickets are €10 and Sunday is free for under-16s. Contact John Devine on (087) 7923464 or memoryweekend19@gmail.com to book your ticket.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media