Local fundraiser in Crossroads to raise vital funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Browne's Bar, Crossroads
Donegal native John Devine will host a fundraiser weekend with proceeds going to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).
An estimated 2,451 people live with dementia in Donegal, and 64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland which will more than double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.
The festival, titled A Weekend Not to Forget will run on July 30-31 in Browne’s car park, Crossroads, Killgordon.
The festival will feature music by Bedrockers, UpBeat Music Tuition, and DJ Vinny, Eddie McKelvey, Danny Carlin, and more. There will also be ice cream, food vans, free bouncy castles, and face painting.
Tickets are €10 and Sunday is free for under-16s. Contact John Devine on (087) 7923464 or memoryweekend19@gmail.com to book your ticket.
