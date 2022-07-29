Update: Owner of tent located safe and well after urgent appeal

The Coast Guard issued the appeal earlier on Friday after a tent was discovered empty at Port Pier, north of Glencolmcille
The owner of a tent discovered in the Glencolmcille area that was the subject of an urgent Coast Guard appeal has been located.
In a social media post, Malin Head Coast Guard said the owner of the tent had been located safe and well. The Coast Guard thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
