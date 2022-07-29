Pensioner charged with applying for medical card and passport in the name of deceased person

A 74-year-old pensioner appeared before the July sitting of Glenties District Court on a number of charges including applying for a medical card and passport in the name of a deceased person.

Aidan Byrne with an address at 26 Ard McGill, Glenties, was charged with having made an application to the HSE for a medical card, on October 10, 2011, in the name of a deceased person, Anthony Joseph Byrne, who was born on June 13, 1949.

Byrne is also charged with making a passport application in the name of Anthony Joseph Byrne on April 29, 2011, with the intention that it be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine on an unknown date between April 29, 2011 and May 19, 2011, at Ard McGill.

Byrne also faced a charge of using the passport application dated April 29, 2011, in the name of the deceased person Anthony Joseph Byrne.

On dates between March 11, 2016 and March 12, 2021, Byrne was charged with stealing from the Department of Social Protection. Byrne is also charged with theft of property from the HSE on dates between February 1, 2013 and August 6, 2021, from pharmacies in Ardara, Glenties, St Johnston and Newtowncunningham.

The Book of Evidence was served on Mr Byrne in the townland of Drumnasillagh, Glenties, on Wednesday at 10.22 am and it was endorsed and handed into court.

District Court Inspector David Durkin said that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had consented to the accused being sent forward for trial at Letterkenny Circuit Court commencing on October 18.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham informed Mr Byrne that he needed to inform the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to rely on an alibi in his defence.