Gardaí warn fines will be issued for illegal parking in Castlefin

Gardaí have assured Donegal County Council it will monitor the parking situation in Castlefin and if offenders are detected, fines will be issued.

The crisis was raised by local councillor, Gary Doherty at the last Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District meeting.

He asked the council to erect bollards alongside the N15 at Castlefin across from McGlynn's Restaurant to solve the parking issues which have arisen there.

He was told in a written response that the council was contacted about unauthorised parking on the footpath adjacent to Castlefin Garda Station some time ago.

"The council contacted the gardaí in relation to enforcement and possible issuing of parking tickets. The council arranged for the placing of double yellow lines along this section of road to deter motorists from parking. The parking of a vehicle on a footpath is not permitted and motorists engaging in such activity are creating a hazard for pedestrians and motorists."

The reply also added the matter was discussed at the last CPP meeting

with the gardaí and they agreed to monitor the same and issue parking fines as necessary.