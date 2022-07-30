Plans for all-weather pitch, playing courts and new playground in Laghey

Laghey Parish Church and Hall
Planning permission is being sought for a major new development in Laghey with proposals to build an all-weather pitch, a combined tennis and basketball court, a playground and a community garden area.
The proposed development beside Laghey Parish Church Hall would also see the provision of a pedestrian walkway and floodlighting for the pitch and tennis/basketball area.
The application is Rev. David Huss on behalf of Laghey Parish Church.
Donegal Co. Council is now examining the planning application which was lodged this week.
A decision is due on September 18.
Submissions in relation to the proposed development can be made up to August 28.
Laghey Parish Church was built in 1834 and most recently altered in 1999.
