Jimmy Dillon was an honourable man with great values, mourners hear at funeral

The late James (Jimmy) Dillon was an honourable man with great values and had a very strong moral compass, mourners at his funeral at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny heard today.

His passing on Monday evoked a sense of great loss and sadness among all who knew him and the large and representative attendance at his funeral reflected the high esteem in which he was held.

One of the town’s most respected former businessmen, he was the proprietor of the popular supermarket, Dillons, which was an icon on the town’s main street for many years.

A native of Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon, he came to Letterkenny when he was just 15.

A man with a great work ethos, he opened the first supermarket in Donegal in May, 1962.

The congregation heard how he had a huge love of GAA and had never forgotten his Roscommon roots. He was an avid GAA fan and a life member of St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny. He was also a keen golfer, playing out of Otway Golf Club in Rathmullan and Letterkenny Golf Club.

In business, it was no secret that he worked so hard to serve the people of Letterkenny and Donegal. He had great vision and a razor sharp focus.

A true gentleman who was kindness personified, he would light up a room with his beautiful smile, and was a wonderful and loyal husband for his wife, Mary.

His family were at the heart of all he did, and he was always available for his children and grandchildren.

He had great faith and great devotion to the Child of Prague, and was an honourable man with great values and had a very strong moral compass.

He was also full of thanks to everyone in the dialysis unit and appreciated their care, and the love he got in hospital.

He embraced technology during his illness, and viewed masses and funerals online and always took time for prayer.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, Jimmy was predeceased by his children Patrick and Louise and is survived by his loving wife Mary Dillon (née Mullany), Magherennan, Letterkenny formerly of Enagh, Croghan Boyle, Co. Roscommon, his children: Anne and husband Klaus (Tralee, Co.Kerry), Michelle and husband Martin (Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny), Christina and husband Simon (Bangor, Co. Down), James and wife Sheila (Knocknacarra, Co. Galway), Rosaleen and husband Brendan (Boston, USA), Ronan and wife Elaine (Sutton, Dublin), Kevin and wife Nicole (Boston, USA), Karl and wife Maggie (London), Paul and wife Mary (Letterkenny, Co. Donegal), Christopher and wife Claudia (Valencia, Spain) and his 23 adoring grandchildren, his siblings Francis (Blackrock, Dublin) and Bernard (Letterkenny).