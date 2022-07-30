Seventh annual Letterkenny Busking Festival underway

The seventh annual Letterkenny Busking Festival Competition is underway on the town’s Main Street.

Participants and groups taking part in this year’s competition will be in with a chance of winning prizes from the €1,000 prize fund.

There are more than 40 entries, and with the weather being fine, large crowds are in attendance.

The Main Street is closed to traffic from Rosemount to Oliver Plunkett Road, so spectators will are able to enjoy the festival atmosphere.

However, this means that there will be some traffic disruption.

Since the festival was first held in 2015, all types of buskers and performers have been taking part in this annual event.

"It's a great community event," commented former Letterkenny Chamber President Jimmy Stafford, who is one of the driving forces behind the event.

At 5pm there will be music at the Market Square as the judges deliberate before announcing the winners.

The annual Letterkenny Busking Festival is funded through the Retail Promotion initiative from Donegal County Council and helps to showcase what Letterkenny and in particular the Main Street has to offer. It is organised through Letterkenny Chamber.