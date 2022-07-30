Gardai catch motorist speeding in St Johnston
A motorist has been issued with a Fixed Charge Notice for travelling at 110km/h in an 80km/h zone in St Johnston.
The incident occurred on Friday on the R265 of the Cuttymanhill area.
A Gardaí spokesperson for the whole country said: “Yesterday, our Road Safety Partners GoSafe monitored over 121,000 vehicles across the road network.
"585 Drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices."
