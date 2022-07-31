Weather: A cloudy start to Sunday with drier and brighter conditions later

A cloudy start to Sunday with drier and brighter conditions developing through the morning. The afternoon will see sunny spells and some isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in light northwest or variable winds.
Sunday night will be dry and calm for much of the night, with some mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 12 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.