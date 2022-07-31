Gardaí hosting security marking events across Donegal this week

Gardaí will be operating property marking machines at a number of locations in the county in the coming days.
The machines can be used on a number of surfaces including metal, carbon fibre, wood and plastic and use a pattern of dots to mark property making it highly distinguishable and easy to return in the case of theft, rendering it unattractive to thieves.
The machines will be at the Meenacross Agricultural Show, on Monday, August 1 between 2pm and 4pm, the Clonmany Agricultural Show on Tuesday, August 2 between 12pm and 4pm and at the Termon Complex on Thursday, August 4 between 4pm and 6pm.
A correct Eircode is necessary to use the machine.
