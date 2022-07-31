Two dogs found wandering in Letterkenny reunited with owner

The dogs were found in Letterkenny on Saturday night
Two dogs found in Letterkenny on Saturday night have been reunited with their owner.
The owner of the dogs came to collect them at Letterkenny garda station where they had been taken after being found wandering in the town.
Gardaí have thanked the public for sharing information on the two dogs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.