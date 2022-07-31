Search

31 Jul 2022

Parts of Donegal targeted in healthy communities initiative

Submissions sought from groups and organisations as part of Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme

Gaeltacht

31 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Community groups in parts of Donegal are being asked to make submissions on how to make their areas healthier.
Submissions from groups and organisations in north-west Donegal, parts of the Gaeltacht, the islands and Inishowen have been called for as part of the Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme.
The programme is an interagency plan to improve the health and well-being of designated communities across the country.

The Department of Health, Donegal County Council and the Local Community Development Committee have agreed to work in partnership with a range of stakeholders to address the social determinants of health in those areas.
Suggestions are sought for projects, initiatives or developments that groups and organisations could deliver in their communities.
The programme has extended expressions of interest from groups and organisations in the areas until August 17.
