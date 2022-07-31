Busy weekend in Ballyshannon as folk festival draws to a close

The Dave Munnley Band performing at Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival on Saturday night PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER
The Ballyshannon Folk and Traditional Music Festival has been continuing over the weekend.
The festival, which has been running for 45 years, will come to a close on Sunday evening after getting underway on Thursday.
The Erneside town has been busy over the bank holiday weekend as some of the biggest names in Irish folk and traditional music performed.
Ballyshannon has been busy over the bank holiday weekend as crowds attend the folk festival at venues around the town
Live performances have been taking place at the marquee at the Market Yard and at pubs and venues around the town.
Over the weekend there have been performances by artists including Dervish, Kila and No Crows.
Acts performing at the event on Sunday include Declan Sinnott and Victoria Keating, The Red Cortinas, Mickey Joe Harte, Ballyshannon Samba Band, Seannach, Garadice, and Mairtin O'Connor Trio.
